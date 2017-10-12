New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.12 Million Stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,687 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Transocean worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Transocean by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean Ltd. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $9.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Transocean from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. R. F. Lafferty set a $15.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

In other Transocean news, CAO Howard E. Davis bought 40,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,524.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.12 Million Stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-7-12-million-stake-in-transocean-ltd-rig.html.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE RIG) opened at 10.61 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company’s market cap is $4.15 billion.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.