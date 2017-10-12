New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Holdings Lifted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,575,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,260,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 38,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,053,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 78,689 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.75 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Holdings Lifted by Flinton Capital Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/new-york-community-bancorp-inc-nycb-holdings-lifted-by-flinton-capital-management-llc.html.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE NYCB) opened at 12.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.58.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $338.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.