New Home Company Inc. (The) (NWHM) Insider Joseph David Davis Sells 6,200 Shares

New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) insider Joseph David Davis sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,705.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph David Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Joseph David Davis sold 200 shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,310.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Joseph David Davis sold 2,052 shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $23,700.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Joseph David Davis sold 3,304 shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $38,161.20.

New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. New Home Company Inc. (The) had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWHM. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in New Home Company Inc. (The) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Home Company Inc. (The) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Home Company Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Home Company Inc. (The) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,022,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in New Home Company Inc. (The) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 527,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

New Home Company Inc. (The) Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company focuses on the design, construction and sale of consumer-driven homes in various metropolitan areas within certain markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area.

