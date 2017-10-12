Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEMKT:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) opened at 5.62 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/neuberger-berman-real-estate-sec-inc-fd-nro-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-13th.html.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It has a portfolio with a mix of equity securities of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.