NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Upgraded at BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $60.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for NETGEAR’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Global Equities Research restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.13.

NETGEAR (NTGR) opened at 51.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.53. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $330.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post $2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,177. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

