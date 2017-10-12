NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $77,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 35.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after acquiring an additional 154,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ NTGR) traded down 1.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 603,888 shares. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $330.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NETGEAR will post $2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

