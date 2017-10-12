NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 1,000 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. NETGEAR had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $330.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company's stock.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BWS Financial raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

