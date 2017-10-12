Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Earns Buy Rating from Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $214.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.81 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $175.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ NFLX) opened at 194.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.19 and its 200 day moving average is $164.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 237.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 12,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $2,264,787.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,115.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.17, for a total transaction of $454,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,067 shares of company stock worth $56,923,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

