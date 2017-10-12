Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC maintained its position in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Conagra Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

