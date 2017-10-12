Neal J. Campbell Sells 2,400 Shares of CDW Corporation (CDW) Stock

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Neal J. Campbell sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $166,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) opened at 69.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $71.53.

Get CDW Corporation alerts:

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. CDW Corporation had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/neal-j-campbell-sells-2400-shares-of-cdw-corporation-cdw-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW Corporation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60,173 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of CDW Corporation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 46,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW Corporation by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW Corporation by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of CDW Corporation by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 265,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 160,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of CDW Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of CDW Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised CDW Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CDW Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

CDW Corporation Company Profile

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.