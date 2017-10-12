Navient Corporation (NAVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have underperformed the industry over the last six months. The company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Also, the U.S. student loan industry is currently under heightened regulatory scrutiny over alleged anti-consumer practices. Navient, which services large number of student loans, is under regulatory claims and litigation burden owing to its practices in handling loans. Recently, Pennsylvania attorney general, Josh Shapiro, has filed a lawsuit against Navient, accusing the company of engaging in deceptive lending practices, which have cost billions of dollars to borrowers. Moreover, SEC investigation is also ongoing related to possible insider trading in a particular transaction. However, it benefits from the ongoing economic recovery and remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Navient Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Compass Point raised Navient Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 364,777 shares of the company were exchanged. Navient Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.67 million. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

Navient Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Navient Corporation news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Navient Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

