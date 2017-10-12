Navient Corporation (NAVI) Bond Prices Fall 1.6%

An issue of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) debt fell 1.6% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.25% coupon and is set to mature on September 25, 2023. The debt is now trading at $106.00. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Navient Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Get Navient Corporation alerts:

Shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ NAVI) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. 6,118,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.48. Navient Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Navient Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Navient Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Navient Corporation news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/navient-corporation-navi-bond-prices-fall-1-6.html.

Navient Corporation Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.