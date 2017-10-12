National Retail Properties (NNN) Stake Lifted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) opened at 42.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $145.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.83 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 23,499 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $950,534.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 17,413 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $721,942.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,485.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,138. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states.

