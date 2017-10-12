National Planning Corp Has $873,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

National Planning Corp lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. National Planning Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $277,547.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,323.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 73,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $5,304,009.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,821,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,969 shares of company stock valued at $15,693,933. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) opened at 74.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.81. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $77.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

