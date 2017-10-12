National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank AG

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOV. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price target on National Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.61.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco (NOV) traded down 1.34% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. 288,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The company’s market capitalization is $13.12 billion.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post ($0.41) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

