National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) opened at 57.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.86 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $58.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

