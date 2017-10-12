National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Investment analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFG. BidaskClub raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Get National Fuel Gas Company alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NFG) traded up 1.03% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. 141,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.95. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/national-fuel-gas-company-nfg-coverage-initiated-at-sidoti.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 87.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.