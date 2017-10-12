National CineMedia (NCMI) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

Headlines about National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National CineMedia earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4527280095067 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of National CineMedia (NCMI) traded up 2.49% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 785,510 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.68.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.56%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder American Multi-Cinema, Inc. sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $18,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

