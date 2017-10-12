National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) traded up 0.25% during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,784 shares. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services markets. The Company operates through two segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment serves the environmental, food, industrial, life sciences research and laboratory services markets.

