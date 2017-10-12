National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Trust were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,262 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,371,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,942,000 after purchasing an additional 207,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 49.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,742,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,655 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 749,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 670,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) traded up 0.16% during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.99. 2,109,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. SPDR Gold Trust has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $128.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.63.

About SPDR Gold Trust

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

