Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Downgraded by Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America Corporation currently has $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS AG restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.30.
Nasdaq (NDAQ) opened at 75.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $78.31.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.
In other news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 14,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $1,122,629.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $89,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 179,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.
