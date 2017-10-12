Nam Tai Property (NTP) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nam Tai Property earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.4445929063666 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTP shares. ValuEngine lowered Nam Tai Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Nam Tai Property from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE NTP) traded up 3.91% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,403 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. Nam Tai Property has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company’s market capitalization is $437.07 million.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 112.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc is a holding company. The Company is a property development and management company. The Company focuses on redevelopment of on two parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, China, into high-end commercial complexes. Its property development project in Guangming, Shenzhen, is named as Namtai Inno Park, and its property development project in Gushu, Shenzhen, is named as Namtai Inno City.

