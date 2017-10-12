Myovant Sciences Ltd (MYOV) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:MYOV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Myovant Sciences worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Emory University bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,512,000. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after acquiring an additional 848,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,317,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Myovant Sciences Ltd alerts:

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:MYOV) opened at 15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company’s market capitalization is $920.57 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/myovant-sciences-ltd-myov-shares-bought-by-voya-investment-management-llc.html.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders. Its main product candidate is Relugolix. Relugolix is an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and inhibits receptors in the anterior pituitary gland.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.