Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Maintains Position in Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC held its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,956 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) opened at 26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $309.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,318,360.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,360.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sam Yagan sold 54,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $1,054,808.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,870.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 902,498 shares of company stock worth $19,287,878. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Match Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

