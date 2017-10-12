Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,103,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $742,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.6% during the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 33,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) opened at 33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

In other news, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $2,107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $740,906.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

