M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. M&T Bank’s top-line growth looks encouraging given its diverse fee income base, and consistent rise in deposits and loan growth amid an improving economy. Also, following the Fed interest rate hikes, the pressure on company’s margin has eased. Though, mounting costs resulting from ongoing investments remain a hindrance for bottom-line growth, M&T Bank’s involvement in steady capital deployment activities boosts shareholders’ confidence. Moreover, a stretched valuation limits upside potential.”

Get M&T Bank Corporation alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded M&T Bank Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded M&T Bank Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of M&T Bank Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.21.

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE MTB) opened at 163.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $173.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.62.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. M&T Bank Corporation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post $9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/mt-bank-corporation-mtb-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. M&T Bank Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

M&T Bank Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $196,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,862.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total value of $139,811.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,058 shares of company stock worth $1,799,055 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 2,979.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,159,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,620,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,129,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.