M&T Bank Corp Sells 25 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation by 31.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corporation alerts:

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) opened at 96.86 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $3,283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,608,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $4,054,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,770,289.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,670 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,998. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “M&T Bank Corp Sells 25 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/mt-bank-corp-sells-25-shares-of-liberty-broadband-corporation-lbrdk.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.