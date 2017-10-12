MSCI Inc (MSCI) Holdings Cut by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in MSCI by 89.3% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,685,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after purchasing an additional 795,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,750,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,228,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 675.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in MSCI by 68.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 400,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 162,774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $13,586,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total transaction of $231,546.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,048.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,249 shares of company stock valued at $724,009 over the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. BidaskClub raised MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS AG upped their price target on MSCI from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

MSCI Inc (NYSE MSCI) opened at 121.88 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. MSCI had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post $3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

