MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. is one of the largest direct marketers of a broad range of industrial products to small and mid-sized industrial customers throughout the United States. The company distributes a full line of industrial products, such as cutting tools, abrasives, measuring instruments, machine tool accessories, safety equipment, fasteners, welding supplies and electrical supplies, intended to satisfy the customers’ maintenance, repair and operations supplies requirements. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) traded up 1.71% on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. 487,730 shares of the company were exchanged. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $105.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.54.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $743.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,384. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 21,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 284,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 281,994 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

