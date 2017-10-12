M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $120,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Novartis AG by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Novartis AG by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Novartis AG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis AG from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $77.00 price objective on Novartis AG and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

