Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Movado Group worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nathan Leventhal sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $87,796.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $255,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,611 shares of company stock valued at $412,201. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE MOV) opened at 27.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Movado Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group Inc. will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Movado Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

