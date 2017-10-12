Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS AG lowered their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Shares of American International Group (AIG) opened at 61.84 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.87 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group will post $3.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Boston Partners boosted its position in American International Group by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,861,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,504 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in American International Group by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,167,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,009,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,359,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,857,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

