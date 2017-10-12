Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $338,000 in DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Stock

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology Company. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology Company. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in DXC Technology Company. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology Company. by 31.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology Company. during the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology Company. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology Company. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DXC Technology Company. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp upgraded DXC Technology Company. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology Company. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (DXC) traded up 2.584% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.915. 1,348,791 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.644 and a beta of 1.04.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.34. DXC Technology Company. had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. DXC Technology Company.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -378.95%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 50,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $4,012,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $797,278.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 59,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $4,671,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,666 shares of company stock worth $29,091,539 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

