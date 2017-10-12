Moody’s Corporation (MCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th. Moody’s Corporation has set its FY17 guidance at $5.35-5.50 EPS.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.18. Moody’s Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 167.31%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Moody’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moody’s Corporation to post $5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6.37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) opened at 142.55 on Thursday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.51 and a 52 week high of $143.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Moody’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.63.

In other Moody’s Corporation news, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $69,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $6,066,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,310 shares in the company, valued at $39,216,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,932 shares of company stock worth $11,969,604. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

