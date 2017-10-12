Mondi Plc (MNDI) Receives GBX 2,157.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,196.88 ($28.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNDI shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on Mondi Plc from GBX 2,080 ($27.35) to GBX 2,300 ($30.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.92) price target on shares of Mondi Plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Mondi Plc from GBX 2,250 ($29.58) to GBX 2,300 ($30.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price target on Mondi Plc from GBX 2,100 ($27.61) to GBX 2,200 ($28.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,480 ($32.61) price target on shares of Mondi Plc in a research note on Thursday.

Get Mondi Plc alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew King bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.20) per share, with a total value of £398,600 ($524,059.95). Also, insider Peter Oswald bought 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,925 ($25.31) per share, with a total value of £22,561 ($29,662.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,194 shares of company stock valued at $44,278,177.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/mondi-plc-mndi-receives-gbx-2157-50-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1945.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,026 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,055.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,023.22. Mondi Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,495.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,145.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 9.42 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of €0.19 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

About Mondi Plc

Mondi plc is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi Limited, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.