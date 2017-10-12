Mondi Plc (MNDI) Receives GBX 2,157.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,196.88 ($28.88).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNDI shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on Mondi Plc from GBX 2,080 ($27.35) to GBX 2,300 ($30.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.92) price target on shares of Mondi Plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Mondi Plc from GBX 2,250 ($29.58) to GBX 2,300 ($30.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price target on Mondi Plc from GBX 2,100 ($27.61) to GBX 2,200 ($28.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,480 ($32.61) price target on shares of Mondi Plc in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, insider Andrew King bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.20) per share, with a total value of £398,600 ($524,059.95). Also, insider Peter Oswald bought 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,925 ($25.31) per share, with a total value of £22,561 ($29,662.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,194 shares of company stock valued at $44,278,177.
Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1945.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,026 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,055.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,023.22. Mondi Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,495.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,145.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 9.42 billion.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of €0.19 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.
About Mondi Plc
Mondi plc is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company is engaged in managing forests and producing pulp, paper and compound plastics for industrial and consumer packaging. The Company and Mondi Limited, under a dual listed company (DLC) structure, operate together as a single economic entity.
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.