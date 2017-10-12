Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 676,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,975 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 177,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,286 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,550.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 270,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 41.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.19%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $286,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

