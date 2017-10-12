Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.14

Press coverage about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.4180867976616 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) opened at 6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.63. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-mtu-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-14.html.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.