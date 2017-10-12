Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MTU) Stake Lowered by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lessened its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,387,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,395,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 586,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,452,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE MTU) opened at 6.51 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

