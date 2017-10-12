Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,577 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 37,237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 64,103 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 311,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY) traded down 0.0258% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.3001. 1,669,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.7456 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 17.50%. eBay’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $937,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,083.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $382,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,476.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,238 shares of company stock worth $3,439,297 in the last ninety days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

