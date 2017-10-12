Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $141,000 Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18,421.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,884,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after buying an additional 4,858,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 201.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,113,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,326,000 after buying an additional 2,748,201 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,377.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,330,000 after buying an additional 2,401,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,751,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,014,000 after buying an additional 1,789,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4,601.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,371,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,549,000 after buying an additional 1,342,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. alerts:

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) traded down 2.029% on Thursday, hitting $30.175. 291,959 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.580 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $679.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

WARNING: “Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $141,000 Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-takes-141000-position-in-sinclair-broadcast-group-inc-sbgi.html.

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $32,299.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.