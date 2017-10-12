Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,190 Shares of General Motors Company (GM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 32,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 49,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors Company (GM) traded down 1.41% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. 4,594,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors Company has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $45.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $36.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 10,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $347,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $427,179. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $617,556.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 852,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,378,733. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

