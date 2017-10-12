MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest (CCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:CCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:CCA) opened at 11.80 on Thursday. MFS California Municipal Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

