Metanor Resources Inc. (MTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Metanor Resources Inc. (CVE:MTO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th.
Metanor Resources Company Profile
Metanor Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties, as well as the commercial production of the ore reserves of its Bachelor Lake and Hewfran properties. The Company operates through three segments: the mining site (Bachelor mine), exploration and corporate.
