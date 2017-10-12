Metanor Resources Inc. (CVE:MTO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/metanor-resources-inc-mto-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Metanor Resources Company Profile

Metanor Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties, as well as the commercial production of the ore reserves of its Bachelor Lake and Hewfran properties. The Company operates through three segments: the mining site (Bachelor mine), exploration and corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Metanor Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metanor Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.