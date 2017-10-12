Metalmark Capital Ii Llc Sells 71,772 Shares of Jones Energy, Inc. (JONE) Stock

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE) major shareholder Metalmark Capital Ii Llc sold 71,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $114,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Metalmark Capital Ii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Metalmark Capital Ii Llc sold 124,212 shares of Jones Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $197,497.08.

On Monday, October 9th, Metalmark Capital Ii Llc sold 38,801 shares of Jones Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $62,469.61.

On Thursday, October 5th, Metalmark Capital Ii Llc sold 157,808 shares of Jones Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $261,961.28.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Metalmark Capital Ii Llc sold 143,081 shares of Jones Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $231,791.22.

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE JONE) traded down 8.92% during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 953,812 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The firm’s market capitalization is $88.94 million. Jones Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.30. Jones Energy had a negative net margin of 79.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Energy, Inc. will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group L.P. grew its position in Jones Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 863,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jones Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Jones Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 130,842 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Jones Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 172,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jones Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JONE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Jones Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

About Jones Energy

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

