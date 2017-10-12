Merus N.V. (MRUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Merus N.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Merus N.V. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Merus N.V. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus N.V. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Merus N.V. (MRUS) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,836 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. Merus N.V. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $33.63. The company’s market capitalization is $407.32 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merus N.V. in the first quarter valued at $976,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus N.V. in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Merus N.V. in the first quarter valued at $29,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merus N.V. in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merus N.V. by 16.7% in the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

