Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Merck’s new products like Keytruda and Zepatier should continue to contribute meaningfully to the top line. However, generic competition for several drugs will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Competitive and pricing pressures are also hurting sales of drugs like Isentress and Remicade. The diabetes franchise is also seeing slow sales since the past few quarters. Rising competition in the immuno-oncology market is also a significant concern. Meanwhile, Merck has also had its share of pipeline and regulatory setbacks. It recently dropped development of two of its HCV programs as the HCV market is becoming extremely crowded. Merck’s shares underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. Merck has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Merck & in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Merck & in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Merck & in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Merck & in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Merck & (MRK) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 6,297,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & has a one year low of $58.29 and a one year high of $66.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Merck & had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,459 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & by 71.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,281,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & by 40.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,012,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,142 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Merck & by 70.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,568,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,766,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

