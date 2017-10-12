MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Trading Down 10.3%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s share price was down 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $241.71 and last traded at $246.26. Approximately 3,157,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 775,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $316.69 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.60. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 2.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $316.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.16 million. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. MercadoLibre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 85,458.8% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 965,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 964,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 779,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 245,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 246.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,224,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $42,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,591,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,304,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

