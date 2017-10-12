MB Financial Inc. (MBFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut MB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on MB Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.39 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Santo sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $101,120.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MB Financial by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MB Financial by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MB Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

