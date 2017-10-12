Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.36 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis purchased 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $248,262.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,212.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,631,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Mattel by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

