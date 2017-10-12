Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Shares Sold by BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $100,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 108.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard Incorporated alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/mastercard-incorporated-ma-shares-sold-by-baring-asset-management-ltd.html.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) opened at 146.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.07. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.51 and a 52-week high of $147.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,567.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $11,092,438.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,736,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,272,463,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,668 shares of company stock worth $112,301,656. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.